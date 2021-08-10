Produce in the Park:
Location: Atlantic City Park (10 W 7th St., Atlantic, IA 50022)
Times: Thursdays 4:30-6:30
Website: www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com
Facebook @ProduceInThePark
Dates: June – September
Highlights: Produce in the Park offers fresh, local produce, baked goods, honey, meat, soaps, handmade craft items, kettle corn and fresh-squeezed lemonade, and dinner on site. Produce in the Park also offers live music, taste tests featuring seasonal produce, and offers a space for community organizations to share information with the public.
More About Cass County Local Food Policy Council
For more information on local food, farmers markets, and food access, follow the Cass County Local Food Policy Council’s Facebook page @CassCountyLocalFood.
The Cass County Local Food Policy Council is a Cass County Government advisory body that promotes local foods and food access. The Council facilitates networking among people and groups who are involved in all aspects of the local food system—from growing and processing, to selling and eating.
In its work, the Council gathers information about local food-related needs and considers what might be done to make sure everyone in Cass County has access to healthy food. The Council then makes recommendations and supports organizations working toward that goal.
To learn more about the Council, contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or (712) 249-5870. The next Council meeting is 2:00 PM September 14 at Mollett Park (1020 East 3rd St. Place Atlantic, IA 50022). Meetings are open to the public.