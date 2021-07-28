ATLANTIC — Atlantic’s Personnel and Finance Committee is expected to recommend the City Council not accept an offer for a free fireworks show from the same company that conducted this year’s display that resulted in numerous complaints over the length and quality of the show.
The committee met Wednesday night to discuss the issue after receiving a number of complaints about this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display and to consider bids from three companies, including J&M Displays — the company responsible for this year’s fireworks show. J&M had offered to do next year’s show at no charge to make up for the poor performance, but committee members indicated they would rather find another provider, preferably a local one.
Two local residents submitted bids for the project, Willy’s Fireworks and Atlantic resident Dan Vargason. Both bids included the $6,000 amount the city has traditionally spent on the show and offered to put on shows anywhere from 20 to 60 minutes.
This year’s show was estimated to last only between 11 to 15 minutes.
“I just want a 20 minute mind-blowing fireworks show,” Committee member Kathy Somers said.
While fellow member Pat McCurdy added he supported the idea of local individuals putting on the show.
The change in provider could result in some changes to the show besides the length. Neither local provider has access to the commercial grade “class B” fireworks but could use the smaller, and less expensive, class C fireworks.
That, Vargason said, would mean he could provide more, albeit smaller, bursts, that would still result in a satisfying show. To that end he pointed to the show he put on this year north of Atlantic with 150 people in attendance which has received rave reviews.
But the Council will have to work out the details of the bid requests in an effort to reach qualified providers which could include professional companies. What committee members said they hoped to avoid were bids from non-professional individuals with no fireworks experience.
The committee agreed to reject J&M’s offer of a free show noting that the only date the company could provide was July 2.
“I like the free part, but I don’t like the July 2nd part,” McCurdy said.
Company CEO James J. Oetken told city officials in a letter earlier this month that the offer was an effort to make up for this year’s disappointment.
“We always want you to be confident that what you receive in a J&M proposal is what will be delivered and shot during your show. That is our commitment and part of our Customer Satisfaction Policy. We are sorry that your community was disappointed in this year’s show however, and have decided that next year we will give your community a Free $6000 show to make up for it. The date that would work best for J&M to present this free show is Saturday July 2.”
Oetken said the reason for the shortness of this year’s show may have been due to firing the show at a “quick, intense pace,” in an effort to make the show more exciting. That however resulted in a much shorter show even though the same amount of product was fired.
“I learned that the lead tech fired your show at a quick, intense pace, which he thought was more exciting, but it shortened the show by quite a bit. He said that the amount of product he fired matched the proposal and the packing slip so the content was similar to past years, it just fired so quickly it seemed like less.
The Council is expected to consider the issue at it’s next meeting.