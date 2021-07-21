ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Park and Recreation Board wants to know what other towns comparable to Atlantic’s size have for park staff after discussing staffing options for Atlantic’s department Monday night.
Rasmussen told the board Monday night that he was able to hire people for groundskeeping positions and was planning on meeting with Atlantic City Administrator John Lund on hiring an intern for program coordinator and making the foreman position more attractive to candidates.
Rasmussen said people ask about adding new programs, but it’s hard to find enough volunteers to help organize them. He questioned if a position - possibly an internship - could be created to organize current and new programs.
“Maybe some sort of program coordinator, program director internship- something with a new grad from college who is looking to get some experience under their belt, work through the summer, run some of those programs, and maybe even offer some new programs,” Rassmussen said.
Rasmussen also said they need to figure out a way to make the park foreman job more appealing to get a candidate that is willing to stay. Kyle Welter previously held the position, but took the YMCA Aquatic Director position earlier this month, because it offered more hours and benefits like insurance. Rasmussen said he had suggested making the foreman position full time, but city officials didn’t want to go that route.
He wondered if the budget could be rearranged somehow to be able to offer more money or another incentive to someone for the foreman position and/or create the program internship position.
Several park board members said the foreman position should be full time and include benefits, and wondered what type of staff other towns like Atlantic have in their parks department to compare it to Atlantic’s department. And share that information with city officials.