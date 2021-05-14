DES MOINES — The number of initial unemployment claims in Iowa, filed between Sunday, May 2, and Saturday, May 8 increased by just over 500 from the previous week with the majority of those receiving benefits saying their claims were not COVID-19 related — a decrease from 54.2% the previous week.
According to Iowa Workforce Development there were 3,146 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 503 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 26,193, a decrease of 1,571 from the previous week.
The report comes on the heels of Governor Kim Reynolds announcement earlier this week that Iowa would no longer participate in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs effective June 12. The state will continue to pay regular state unemployment claims to individuals who qualify.
For the week ending May 8, unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $7,324,997.55. The following industries had the most claims:
• Manufacturing (639)
• Industry Not Available — Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (457)
• Retail Trade (269)
• Health Care & Social Assistance (265)
• Construction (263)
A total of 43,985 claimants received $16,424,700 in FPUC benefits, a decrease of 5,927 from the previous week. The amount paid includes retroactive payments and reauthorized payments that went into effect on Dec. 27, 2020. Since April 4, 2020, a total of $1,992,483,733 in FPUC benefits has been paid.
A total of 10,740 claimants received $3,012,685 in PUA benefits, a decrease of 3,830 from the previous week. Since April 13, 2020, a total of $246,308,121.54 in PUA benefits has been paid.
A total of 17,873 claimants received $7,638,636.04 in PEUC benefits, a decrease of 830 from the previous week. Since May 27, 2020, a total of $344,745,598.07 in PEUC benefits have been paid.
Claimants receiving unemployment are required to perform weekly work searches. There are currently over 66,600 job openings at https://www.iowaworks.gov, including over 1,000 jobs that are remote or work from home jobs. The department encourages all Iowans who are impacted by the loss of federal benefits to begin their job search now as employers are hiring and there are a significant number of good jobs available around the state, across all industries.