ATLANTIC — A dispute over soil compaction at the new tennis courts has set the project back, but officials are hopeful that it can still be completed this fall.
According to officials, the company charged with pouring the asphalt for the new courts — located north of the high school soccer field — pulled out earlier this summer after deciding the compaction of the dirt on the courts and at the north end of the soccer field was not up to standards.
The company has since apparently decided to wait until the problem is fixed before returning which has led to something of a standoff with the company in charge of the dirt work who say the compaction was up to standards, and had passed the required tests. They blame the paving company for waiting too long allowing the ground to become saturated following the recent rains.
Had the asphalt been poured, the water would not have soaked into the ground and there would not have been a problem. Now the grading company must recompact the ground, but, officials say, they now want a promise from the paving company that they will be on site as soon as the ground is ready so the situation does not repeat itself.
Work could resume as soon as this week, assuming the weather cooperates, or as soon as the ground dries sufficiently, but it was unclear if there was an agreement between the two companies or when the work would actually be done. Either way officials say they will not make a previous deadline of July 30 but are hopeful it will be done by fall.
The project is part of an extensive rehabilitation project of the district’s athletic facilities that included a new Trojan Bowl with new field turf and adding new bleachers and amenities such as a concrete sidewalk around the entire facility to make the facility ADA compliant.
The baseball and softball complex received new concession stands and the plaza was upgraded as well as work on the hillside overlooking the field to include retaining walls and improved drainage.
The total project is being paid for through a $9.5 million bond issue passed in 2019 as well as private donations.