March Expected To Be Slightly Warmer

While area residents spent Monday digging out from yet another snowfall, the National Weather Service said March temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer. However, there wasn’t any clear signal on how much moisture the state will get next month.
Sunday brought another round of snow to the state, which ranged from 1-9 inches. Atlantic received 5 inches while Anita received 3 inches and Massena received 3.5 inches. Areas north of Atlantic, like Carroll, received 5.5 inches. Places like Woodbine, Crescent and Missouri Valley received 8.5 inches, and Onawa received 9.5 inches.
Much of that snow is likely to melt as temperatures throughout the week are expected to be in the mid-30’s to low 40’s. Today’s temperature is expected to be the highest at 43 degrees. Conditions are expected to be mostly sunny throughout the week.
As the calendar heads toward March, there is no clear signal on whether the month will be wetter or dryer.
“When it comes to precipitation, as we get into the central U.S. and definitely most of Iowa, it looks like equal chances it could go either way,” said Meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff on Monday.
Temperatures, she said, could be slightly warmer.
“As far as temperatures for Iowa, eastern and southern portions of the entire country may be slightly above average,” she said.