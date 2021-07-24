ATLANTIC – Two Atlantic City Council members, Kathy Somers and Grace Garrett, announced during Wednesday’s night’s council meeting that they would be running for mayor in the upcoming election. Both made their comments during discussion of the election changes, and each said they would be running, but didn’t expand further on the subject.
Somers is currently the council member for Second Ward, and her term is set to expire at the beginning of next year. Garrett is an at-large member of the council, and her term expires Jan. 1, 2024. Third Ward Council Member Pat McCurdy announced at the end of May that he would run for mayor as well.
Current mayor Dave Jones said in mid-May that he would not run again for the position after serving 12 years as mayor.