Summer Park Programs Popular, But No Softball

ATLANTIC – Summer programs offered by the Atlantic Park and Recreation Department are in full swing, Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen told the Atlantic Park Board Monday night.
Rasmussen said there are 42 children who are part of the swim team and attendance was good at the art in the park programs each Wednesday.
“We’ve been having 25 to 30 kids showing up every week for that, so it’s been a lot of fun,” he said.
Park staff worked with staff at Atlantic Jazzercise to hold a Jazzercise class in Sunnyside Park last weekend, and Rasmussen said there were 12 to 15 people who participated. He said everyone thought “it was a lot of fun,” and they plan to hold another class again this Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
The softball program will not be held this year, Rasmussen said, since only two teams signed up to be part of a tournament. He doesn’t want to completely give up on the program, though, wondering if something similar to “pick up basketball” could be played.
“Maybe we don’t do an organized tournament, but basically more like you just show up and we (choose) teams, and go from there,” Rasmussen said. “We’re not giving up on softball. We’re just doing a pass this summer.”
Cedar Park will be getting a new basketball court sometime in August. Rasmussen said the full court will be ripped out, and replaced by a half court made of concrete.