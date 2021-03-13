ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved plans and specifications for the high school parking lot project, and awarded the contract for the project to Precision Concrete Service on Wednesday night. This project will involve resurfacing the entire parking lot with concrete, some of which will be recycled, installing drain tile and adding between 17 and 20 more parking spaces.
The project was estimated to cost $728,892, and Snyder and Associates Representative Dave Sturm said Precision Concrete Service had the low bid of $620,084. He said there was an error in the bid from the company, explaining they had put $1,000 for an unit price for an item, and put $1,000 for a total price for the item. However, after checking with the district’s attorney, school officials have the options “to waive any informalities in the contract as long as they aren’t of substance.”
Sturm said the error had no effect on the bid, and if the board wanted to approve it, they needed to include wording in the motion stating they were aware of the error, but were still approving it.