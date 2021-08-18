Supervisors Approve Putting Records Online

CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved using approximately $200,000 of $2.4 million the American Rescue Act Funds to put recorder and auditor records online to allow access to the information without having to visit the courthouse.
American Rescue Act funds provide federal funds to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments.
Recorder Mary Ward said previously real estate records are scanned into the county’s network, but only from 1989 until present day. She said they have other records that date back to the 1800’s.
Ward said the public would be able to access the real estate records, and staff would be able to access all records to work with the public even outside of their office.
“Let’s say our office got COVID, and we had to close down,” Ward said. “We can still work from home, and we can bring up those records (to work with the public).”
Board member John Hartkopf said one concern he had with putting records online is the security of the system.
“It’s a great idea, as far as the functionality of it,” Hartkopf said, but he was concerned about the possibility of people hacking into the system, and wanted more information from the company putting the records online on how they would deal with that problem.