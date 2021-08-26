ATLANTIC – Kathy Somers believes her experience and passion make her a good candidate for mayor. Somers officially filed to run for the office in Atlantic on Monday.
Somers has been on the city council for 11 and half years, and she said her day job at A.M Cohron and Son, as the HR and EEO officer/safety coordinator, making sure the business is in compliance with all types of laws and safety regulations, will be an asset as mayor . That is something all business officials face, even the city.
But experience is only part of the reason she says she is qualified.
“In addition to ‘I’ve got the experience,’ I have a real passion for helping Atlantic achieve their goals. I’d like to work with the community to make those goals a reality,” Somers said.
Somers said there are a number of projects city officials are working on that she considers a priority including housing. She is chairman for a housing committee that is tasked with making recommendations on ways to increase and improve housing options to the council. Somers says she wants to move forward with the city’s beautification plan, which has been put on hold during the pandemic, but now, members are ready to tackle more projects. And she supports efforts to improve aquatic recreation in the community , and improve the fireworks display after receiving complaints about this year’s show.She also wants to accomplish “old wants that we have, but we have never really sat down and said, ‘let’s make these things happen.’ We talk about it all the time, but let’s figure out how to get them done.”
She said one of those is getting retail business to Atlantic, and one step the council is taking is working with a retail coach. Earlier this month, the Atlantic City Council approved a $32,500 contract with a retail business recruitment company looking to bring new business to the community.While Somers supported the idea, she also raised concerns over employment and the possibility that a new business could fail because of a lack of employees, but voted for the proposal nonetheless.
Somers was born and raised in Atlantic, graduated from high school here, came back to live and work here after living in Ohio and Pennsylvania, and raised four children here with husband Guy. She has created a website, www.kathyforatlantic.com, with more information about her and her campaign.
Other filings
The Cass County Auditor’s Office reports by the close of business on Tuesday, Aug. 24, one additional candidate had filed nomination papers in advance of the Nov. 2 City Elections. Atlantic 5th Ward Councilman Richard “Dick” Casady filed papers for re-election to his seat on the Council. Shirley Jensen filed to run for a Atlantic Park Board seat on Aug. 23, and John Knutson filed to run for Anita Mayor on Aug. 25.