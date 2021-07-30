ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved a bid of $875,000 from First Onsite Wednesday night during an emergency board meeting to be able to start clean up of water damage to the Atlantic Middle School following a fire on Tuesday. Members also learned the school will not be usable for the ”foreseeable future” for staff and students, and officials with the State Fire Marshal Office said Thursday they were still investigating the cause of the fire.
Scott Signor, EMC Insurance representative, told the board that the bid would only cover the first phase, including extracting the moisture and deodorizing, but it would not cover other phases, “for cleaning of personal property, moving of personal property, storage. There are several more phases that will occur as time progresses.”
Signor also said things known as “temp repairs” need to be done, such as building a structure around the area of origin of the fire to keep anything from getting inside, such as rain which is forecast for the upcoming weekend.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said Signor told school officials on Wednesday that the school would not be usable for the “foreseeable future,” but said, earlier in the day, he had already had offers from community members for spaces available for classrooms and said the achievement center could also be used.
An official from the state fire marshal’s office said Thursday that the cause of the fire was still under investigation, but said he didn’t think the fire was intentionally set.
“We don’t have any reason to believe it was intentionally set,” the official said. “The investigation is still ongoing because we haven’t completed interviews and really completed the scene examination.”