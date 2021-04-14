ATLANTIC - Dolly Bergmann of Atlantic Trees Forever said that spring tree vouchers were now available. The vouchers are worth $30 off the cost of a tree, and are available at Pymosa Farms, north of Atlantic.
A limited number of vouchers are available, and officials with Pymosa Farms can help you choose the right tree for the location you would like to plant it in.
Call Pymosa Farms owner Tim Reavis at 402-659-1213 before driving up to make sure someone will be there to help you. The farm is located at 50979 Buck Creek Road, Atlantic.