MASSENA – Officials with the city of Massena, the CAM School District and a group of Massena residents are working to help solve the city’s need for daycare, and tie it into discussions with the school committee’s facility meetings.
Massena Mayor Phil Przychodzin said the need for daycare “continues to grow” in Massena, and residents, city officials and school officials are starting to work together to find the best way to solve the problem.
“We’re in the exploratory phases of it to see what is the best way to go about it,” Przychodzin said.
He said all groups want to see the town grow, and there are two things needed to make that happen.
“In order for these small towns to continue to grow or thrive, you need two things, you need day care and you need housing and the city is working on both of those with day care being the priority,” he said.
He said it’s important to keep a school facility in town, too, and city officials’ first choice would be to have the daycare as part of the school because it would help both entities.
“The most advantageous for the school and the city is if we could attach this to the school,” he said. “That would work the best. That’s our first choice.”
CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said the school board discussed the issue during its meeting last Monday, and is supportive of the idea.
“We are in support of a daycare,” Croghan said. “We are looking to see what we can do to support the conversation the city of Massena is having (about daycare). It’s a very collaborative conversation.”
School officials have been discussing making facility improvements for several years, and did a facility study in 2019. Since then, a school facility committee has formed and held their first meeting April 5. Przychodzin said attaching the daycare to the school or building a new facility for daycare will be part of the discussion at the committee’s next meeting, which will be held on April 19 at the middle school in Massena at 6:30 p.m.