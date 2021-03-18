CASS COUNTY – Property tax rates will decrease slightly for Cass County residents in next year’s county budget with property owners in urban areas paying $5.01 per $1,000, down from $5.07 per $1,000 from last year, and property owners in rural areas paying $8.98 per $1,000, down from $9.04 per $1,000 last year.
The total county budget is $19,796,925 with $7,886,631 of that coming from property taxes, which is a slight increase from last fiscal year at $7,757,014. The county was able to raise more funds since the value of property increased.
However, expenditures for next year are expected to outpace revenues — with $25,236,618 budgeted in 2022.Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman attributed the jump to increases in items like insurance, which could increase $130,000, and a 2 percent increase in salaries for elected officials, recommended by the Cass County Compensation Board. Salaries for next year will be as follows: attorney -$120,467; auditor — $63,527; recorder-$63,527; treasurer-$63,527; sheriff- $83,334; supervisor- $32,805 and supervisor chair — $32,805.
The budget also includes a large increase in capital projects — jumping from $548,350 last year to over $4.9 million.
Cass County Board Chairman Steve Baier said the increase is due to more funding needed for bridge projects for the county, and said some of the money is state and federal flow through funds.
“That’s because of bridge projects that are coming up in the secondary roads,” Baier said. “Some of that infrastructure money is actually flow-through money. The amount of money for actual county funds is just a fraction of that. There’s state and federal funds that flow to the county with those projects. There’s been a lot of talk for years about that, and that money is starting to flow now.”
Baier said in general county officials were trying to levy “what we felt was prudent amount,” for taxpayers, and tried to help people who get support from the county — like Cass County libraries, Cass County Fair and Cass County Museum- by keeping their funding similar to last year. In many cases, those entities were unable to hold their typical fund-raisers due to the coronavirus pandemic.