Fair Auction Raises Nearly $6,000

The fair sale Monday night, which sold paintings and Bucket of Junk projects, raised almost $6,000.
Exhibitors in Bucket of Junk receive a bucket of scrap metal pieces, courtesy of Weirich Welding, and their task is to weld and bolt together the pieces in a sculpture. After the exhibits are judged, some are sold during the sale which is held prior to the Grand Champion Beef Selection. Paintings from Kendra Sorum, which included fair scenes of animals, barns and exhibitors, were also sold.
Part of the proceeds go to the Bucket of Junk exhibitors and part of the proceeds go to help the Cass County Fair operate each year.