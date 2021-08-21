ANITA – The CAM School Board approved Monday the Facilities Committee’s recommendation to go with a pre-kindergarten through sixth grade building in Massena and a seventh through 12th grade building in Anita. The vote passed 4-1 with board member Chuck Kinze voting no.
The district has been discussing their facilities for several years, including how to prioritize projects or determine which projects should be completed, which lead to the study in 2019. The firm doing the study — Alley Poyner Maccheitto — offered improvement ideas, ranging from updating all buildings in the district; adding an addition to the high school for junior high and elementary schools and adding a junior high to high school and moving all elementary students to the middle school in Massena.
A series of public meetings were held discussing those options, and votes were held on the options, narrowing it down to two. Having seventh through 12th grades students in Anita and pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students in Massena was one option, and the other was having pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students in Anita, and pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students in Massena. The first option is estimated to cost between $20.9 to $33.9 million and the second option is estimated to cost between $20.9 to $34.3 million.
CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said Friday the next step would be to create a petition, and hope to get enough signatures to hold a bond election in November. There would also be educational meetings about the election and project between now and November.