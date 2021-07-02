WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) estimated Wednesday that there were 92.7 million acres of corn planted in the United States for 2021, up 2% from last year. Soybean area planted is estimated at 87.6 million acres, up 5% from last year.
According to the Acreage report released Wednesday, growers expect to harvest 84.5 million acres of corn for grain, up 2% from last year and 93% of all corn acres planted in the United States are biotech varieties, up 1 percentage point from last year.
The soybean harvest is estimated at 86.7 million acres, up 5% from 2020 with 95% of the soybean acreage using herbicide resistant seed varieties, 1 percentage point higher than in 2020.
Corn stocks totaled 4.11 billion bushels, down 18% from the same time last year. On-farm corn stocks were down 39% from a year ago, but off-farm stocks were up 11%.
Soybeans stored totaled 767 million bushels, down 44% from June 1, 2020. On-farm soybean stocks were down 65% from a year ago, while off-farm stocks were down 27%.
The Acreage and Grain Stocks reports and all other NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov.