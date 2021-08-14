CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors made appointments on Tuesday to the Cass County Board of Health and Cass County Compensation Board, and the board is still looking for volunteers to serve on a few other boards.
The board appointed Mary Robinson to the Cass County Board of Health, and reappointed Kipp Harris to the Cass County Compensation Board. One more person needs to be appointed for the compensation board, which recommends annual compensation for the attorney, auditor, board of supervisors, recorder, sheriff and treasurer.
Volunteers are also needed to serve on the Cass County Conservation Board, which oversees activities that are part of the Cass County Conservation Board, and for a board that oversees eminent domain proceedings. The individual needs own property in a city in Cass County to be eligible to serve on it.