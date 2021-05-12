ANITA – Residents of the CAM School District are invited to be part of seven different focus groups as discussions continue about the future of the district’s facilities.
During a meeting Monday night, residents were asked to consider joining one of seven groups:
STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), Information/Technology, Learning Environments, Community Pride, Athletics/Activities, Behind the Scenes (including topics like maintenance and other issues) and Finance.
The survey and a recording of the meeting will be placed on the district’s website for those who didn’t attend, but want to be part of the focus groups.
School facilities have been a topic of discussion for the past couple of years with the district trying to determine what project should be completed or have priority.
School officials have been working with the Alley Poyner Maccheitto Firm on a facilities study, and members of the firm offered several ideas including renovating or updating the district’s current buildings at an estimated cost between $19 and $22 million. Another would renovate the high school to include a junior high and move all the elementary students to the middle school in Massena. That is estimated to cost between $15 million and $18 million. Those two ideas were the most popular in a recent survey for residents. Estimates were made during the early part of 2020, and will likely change, due to an increase in the cost of materials.
Daric O’Neal, Alley Poyner Maccheitto representative, said the surveys have yielded “a lot of comments,” which helps them when tweaking ideas in the hopes of getting to a plan for facility improvements.
“There’s a lot of people who are passionate about maintaining a school building in both locations,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that are passionate about athletics. There’s a lot of passion toward and a lot of desire to figure out a daycare solution for both communities. A lot of things about efficiency.”
CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said officials will see what response they get from the surveys, including interest in the focus groups, and another facility meeting will likely be held in June.