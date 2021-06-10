Resident Suggests Paving Great River Road

CASS COUNTY – A rural Atlantic resident suggested Tuesday that Great River Road east of KJAN be paved after visiting with county officials about bringing the T-Bone trail into Atlantic on that road.
Glen Nelson spoke with the County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, and wondered if the bike trail suggestion had been brought up to the supervisors. Board member Steve Green said paving the road had been considered. However, he said, “It was going to (cost) a million dollars a mile,” and those making the decision thought that was too large of an investment for the trail.
The 21 mile trail runs from Audubon to about 5 miles north of Atlantic and officials have been seeking ways to complete the 3 and half miles to reach the AMU Well Fields where an established trail system is in place.
Green said connecting the trail to that road was just one idea being considered. In April,
Cass County Conservation Director Micah Lee told the board that groups, like Nisha Valley Trails, Inc., were starting to discuss the idea of using Great River Road as a connection for the trail with landowners. Nishna Valley Trails, Inc. President Dave Chase said in April numerous routes have been considered in the past including using Olive Street and Buck Creek Road. But he said that Olive Street was not ideal “there isn’t a good right of way, and the ditches are really steep.” The Buck Creek Road route involved using the railroad spur along the tracks from the cooperative to the ethanol plant, but railroad officials changed their minds after initially agreeing to the plan. The plan was further doomed when the county closed the Buck Creek bridge that was a key link joining the trail to the Schildberg Recreation area.
Nelson said the bike trail idea seems to get “pushed back and pushed back,” and he didn’t know if financial support from the landowners in the area would help move it forward. Otherwise, he believed other landowners, and officials with A.M. Cohron, a business on that road, would appreciate having it paved.
Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken said many times in a situation where a resident wanted a road paved, the cost of it would be split between the county and residents 50-50. Chairman Steve Baier suggested Wolken come up with an estimated cost to pave the road so the board has cost figures to start the discussion.