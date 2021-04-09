At least 600 people attended a new carnival event offered by members of the New Life Church on Easter at the Cass County Fairgrounds. It included prize giveaways, bounce houses, a petting zoo, pony rides, games, a photo booth, a kids craft table, a chance to visit law enforcement and firefighters, and lot of food like hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy.
About 600 People Attend New Life Church Event
jeffl
