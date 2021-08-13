ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved approximately $42,000 in construction costs to remodel space in the achievement center so sixth and seventh grade students can be taught there following the Atlantic Middle School roof fire last month.
The construction includes temporary walls and electrical work for classrooms, the construction of a gravel road around the building so buses can drive around when dropping off and picking up students, and the construction of a driveway on the west side of the center to help traffic flow in and out of the south parking lot where parents will drop off their children.
The cost breakdown is as follows: $3,500 for Watts Construction, $13,000 for Berg Electric, $8,000 for Camblin Mechanical and $5,750 for Snyder and Associates.
The cost to construct the gravel road will be $22,000, and Snyder and Associates Representative Dave Sturm told the board Wednesday night officials could work with the company that is working on the high school parking lot to construct the road at the achievement center as well.
All costs will be covered by the school’s insurance policy as “extra expenses.”
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said Wednesday construction was “70% complete,” and thought it would be done next week.
Students in the EOC and Links programs are held at the Achievement Center, but the EOC program will temporarily move to classrooms at Iowa Western Community College, and the Links program will move to the Early Learning Center in the room where the Home School Assistance program is located. The Home School Assistance Program will be moved to the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
School officials are also considering using drop off and pick up sites for buses around Atlantic, and were in the process of asking if the following locations could be used: the Cass County Community Center, Zion Lutheran Church, the intersection of Fifth and Hazel Streets and the Atlantic Library. Schuler Elementary students will be dropped off and picked up at Washington Elementary to avoid having students in the middle school parking lot due to the work at the middle school.
The fire happened on July 29 around 12:30 p.m., and Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel said flames were up to 20 feet high. While the fire damage was confined to an area on the roof, the building suffered extensive water damage, and school officials said during an emergency board meeting that night that the building would be unable to be used for the “foreseeable future.” That night the board approved a bid of $875,000 from First Onsite for extracting the moisture and deodorizing the building. Scott Signor, the school’s EMC Insurance representative, said that cost does not cover cleaning or moving of personal property and storage.
Wayne Brosam, an official from the State Fire Marshal Office, said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and that insurance company investigators still need to study the scene and do interviews.