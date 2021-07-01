ATLANTIC – The City of Atlantic has been awarded a USDA Grant for $26,300 to be used to purchase new flooring, computer tables, computers and printers for the library.
Improvements were made to the lower level library last year, and Atlantic Library Director Michelle Andersen said when those plans were made, there were other parts of the library that staff hoped to renovate, but they didn’t have enough funding at that time. Since then, staff broke the plans into a series of smaller projects to complete, including this part which would focus on the upper level of the library.
She said they have up to five years to use the grant funds, and she hopes the computer tables can be completed and added this year, but it depends on when officials from Iowa Prison Industries can get them done.
Beyond that though, Andersen said the rest of the renovation will probably take a couple of years to get completed.
“Three big things have to happen (before the renovation can happen),” she said. “We have to contract with flooring, we have to contract with painters and we have to contract with movers.
We have way more shelves upstairs to move than we can on our own (like we did downstairs). We’re committed to updating the entire building and the entire space, and it’s just going to be a longer process since we don’t have that big lump sum of money like we did (for the downstairs project).”
Andersen said the grant will cover about 30 percent of the cost of the project, and matching funds will come from the library’s endowment fund with the Omaha Community Foundation. Estimated cost for the project is $75,000, with about $14,000 needed for the computers, tables and electrical work associated with it, and about $61,000 needed for painting, flooring and moving work.