On The Road With The Everharts

The sleepy lazy days of summer are upon us. We’ve been pretty fortunate however in dealing with weather issues. Arizona is going through high temperatures around 115, but they’re kind of used to that, and those that are a little smarter, live in areas that have higher altitude, thus cooler. Look at poor Oregon and Washington. They are setting records for the first time of incredible high temperatures.
That brings me to my ‘wake up’ call as to what Sheila is doing during our ‘down’ time of not being able to perform anywhere, or even open up our little Oak Tree theater in Anita. We were thinking of going, at least for one day, to the Wahoo Festival of Country and Bluegrass music in Wahoo, Nebraska, over the recent weekend. I’m still on a rather rigorous dietary regime, as well as having some problems with my heart valve leak, BUT I’m still living, my mind is still stable, and I still love that early old-time traditional rural country music. I also get tired really easy since I’m on oxygen all the time, so we thought, maybe next year we can get another opportunity to get to Wahoo.
Now, Sheila and her ‘down time.’ She went out and bought four little Rhode Island Red hens, and they are the cutest little chickens I believe I’ve ever seen. Sheila said, “Don’t know where all this anxiety is going in America, but eggs from four little red hens should help us out in an emergency.” I have to agree with her one hundred percent. She’s had the chickens about five days now, and I can tell they are already growing pretty fast. They like to be held and petted, and of course a little ‘chick chick’ noise calms them right down. Sheila put in a roost of their little cage (which happens to be our Lab dog’s travel kennel) and the chickens were on it in second. Surprisingly, at least to me, was that Sheila bought three little European Partridges too. We don’t have a pear tree, but they are doing fine, although they are much smaller. Talk about a cute little bird. They make a little noise, and being with the chickens, they can get up on the roost for awhile. We thought the prices for these precious new additions to our little home not too high. The chickens were $2 each and the partridges were $3 each. We suspect we will get more than our money’s worth out of them. We won’t eat the partridges, hopefully we can find a way to re-introduce them to their own environment. We won’t eat the chickens either, Sheila and Bobbie Lhea already have names for them. The one seemingly the largest is Henrietta. The smallest one is a little red hen that gets on top of the water feeder and keeps looking at the sky. You already know her name, it’s Henny-Penny. Don’t know the other two names yet, and the partridges aren’t named either, maybe you could lend a hand and give us some ideas.Next ‘chore’ now is the garden. Not a big one this year, but the tomatoes are growing right nicely, some fruits already on. Sheila got two nice plants. She wants to plant some string beans, peas, cucumbers, and watermelon yet. I told her to plant the watermelon close to the road, in case they weren’t any good.