City Officials Remind Public About Sign Policy

ATLANTIC – Signs are everywhere around town, but Atlantic City Officials are reminding people where signs — specifically garage sale signs — should be placed.
Signs should be placed only on private property, and not in the city’s right of way, which is the space between the sidewalk and the curb. The right of way on a property that doesn’t have a sidewalk is approximately 6 feet from the curb.
Atlantic Police Chief Dave Erickson said people are not allowed to put signs on stop signs or telephone poles near their property, and people can only put signs on another person’s property if they have permission from the property owner.
Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said signs found in the right of way can be removed and thrown away, and Erickson said people can be fined for placing them there, approximately $100.
While Lund said he hasn’t seen a lot of signs incorrectly placed this year, it is periodically a problem for the city.
“It’s like grass and political signs,” he said. “The council talks about it all the time, and people do it anyway.”