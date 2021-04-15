Jones Retires From YMCA

ATLANTIC – As a greeter at the Nishna Valley YMCA, Rosie Jones was probably the first person you saw as you walked in, along with her million dollar smile.
“The two things she’s really good at is her greeting and her smile at the front desk,” YMCA Executive Director Dan Haynes said.
Jones started in 2007 and retired in March in order to spend more time overseeing two residences — one in Atlantic and one in Nebraska — and doing two of her favorite things- gardening and boating.
While her last day was March 31, an open house was held for her on Wednesday at the YMCA, and the staff there presented her with a certificate that referenced that great smile.
“She has long been the smiling face of the YMCA front desk, and has made a lasting, wonderful impression on our members and guests,” Haynes said.
Jones started as part time at the front desk, and eventually graduated to head of the front desk, and worked in a variety of other jobs — mostly as “everybody’s assistant,” she said.
Beside being known for her smile, Haynes said she was known as the YMCA’s proofreader.
“The one thing that we joke about is she’s always our proof reader because she used to work at Clarinda Company,” Haynes said. “She’s always the lady with the red pen, that proof reads all of our stuff. So we’ll miss her smile and her proofreading pen.”
Jones said she will miss seeing “all the people who came in the door,” her co-workers and going to what she called a “favorite job.”
“(The YMCA) was always my fun job,” Jones said. “I’ve had a lot of jobs in my life, but that was probably my favorite.”