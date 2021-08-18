Produce in the Park is a premium farmers market where you’ll find fresh locally-grown produce, baked goods, honey, farm-fresh eggs, handmade crafts, lemonade, popcorn, burgers, and live music. And, Thursdays in the park offer something more—a community-gathering place.
Produce in the Park grows community connections. This Thursday the Atlantic Kiwanis, Cass County Master Gardeners, Atlantic Parks and Recreation, woodcarver Bob Boots, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce will all be at the park sharing activities and information on everything from Cass County trails maps to home gardening.
This summer, area groups visiting the park have been asked to share information on how people can join their organizations or get involved in their work to further build relationships. Bob Boots will be at the park showing some his carvings this week, and Bob is putting together a list of people interested in woodcarving.
When you come to Produce in the Park to get your favorite local produce, consider grabbing a lemonade, slowing down to enjoying the music and checking out the organizations visiting the park. You never know what event you might learn about or new connection you might make. Maybe this week is a good time to take up woodcarving!
If your club or organization is interested in setting up a booth at Produce in the Park contact Market Manager Brigham Hoegh at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or 712-249-5870.
Produce in the Park August 19 Highlights:
Fresh Local Produce: Tomatoes, peppers (including lots of hot varieties), sweet corn, cucumbers, radishes, okra, potatoes, zucchini, squash, eggplant, green beans, beets, onions, and as always a few surprises!
Free produce samples for everyone: Fresh Okra
Guest Chef: Park Pack Okra!
Aug 19 $15 Park Packs by Erickson Foods and Brun Ko Farm: Ingredients and recipes for okra and other Southern summer food favorites such as gumbo, along with produce storage and prep tips from Emily and Jennifer. Park Packs can be pre-ordered from Brun Ko Farm at www.brunkofarm.com or purchased from Brun Ko Farm at the market as supplies last. Park Packs are a collaboration between Erickson Foods and Brun Ko Farm.
Entertainment: Local Favorite Sarah Selders live! Sarah’s favorites are jazz, blues, and rock and roll, but she sings a little bit of everything. She’s turned up the volume this summer, and lots of people at the park have been commenting about how good Sarah is. Come enjoy the music!
Craft Highlight: Tracie Lobstein is selling bean bags for the popular fall tailgating yard game “corn hole” or “bags” in a variety of patterns and colors including everything from stars and eagles to sweet corn and Kansas City Chiefs.
Growing Community Connections:
Atlantic Parks and Rec: Enjoy yard games, art in the park crafts, and more with Atlantic Parks & Rec.
Atlantic Kiwanis: Kiwanis Club is “a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world—one community and one child at a time.” Learn more about joining Kiwanis, and enjoy kids' activities at Produce in the Park Aug. 19.
Cass County Master Gardeners: Stop by the Master Gardeners table for tips on food and plant gardening.
Baked Goods: Kringle and Pastries from the Kringleman and baked goods from Sue's Country Garden (Sue asks anyone wanting sugar-free desserts to call her before Thursday at 402-650-8570).
More farm favorites: Granola, honey, meat, jams, jellies, and syrup.
Eat at the Market: Popcorn and fresh-squeezed “State fair” lemonade, burgers, brats, hotdogs, and more!
Kids farmers market scavenger hunt
Various Payment Methods Accepted:
• SNAP EBT (also known as food stamps) accepted by all qualifying food vendors.
• Double Up Food Bucks accepted by all fresh produce vendors.
Produce in the Park 2021 August farmers markets are sponsored in part by Cass County Tourism, the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank & Trust, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
Stay up to date on the latest with Produce in the Park by signing up for the Produce in the Park newsletter at http://www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, and following Produce in the Park on Facebook @ProduceInThePark and Instagram @ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIA.