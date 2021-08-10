On Wednesday, Aug. 11, a mobile food pantry through the Food Bank for the Heartland will be held at the Cass County Community Center from 4-6 p.m., or as supplies last. Anyone in need is welcome to visit the mobile pantry, and no documentation is needed. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome to attend.
Atlantic Food Bank for the Heartland Mobile Food Pantry Aug. 11
When: Wednesday, Aug.11 (4-6 p.m., or until supplies run out).
Where: Cass County Community Center (805 West 10th Street. Atlantic, 50022). Traffic will be directed by volunteers.
What: A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food directly to families in need for a one-day distribution. The mobile pantry is available free of charge. Visitors are asked stay in their vehicles with the trunk open.
Who: Anyone in need is welcome. No documentation needed.
Questions and Delivery Requests: Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at 712- 249-5870.
For more information on local food, farmers markets, and food access, follow the Cass County Local Food Policy Council’s Facebook page @CassCountyLocalFood.