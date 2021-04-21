Number of Early Planters Lower Than Last Year

SOUTHWEST IOWA – Less than 2 percent of producers have begun planting this year, which is much lower than it was a year ago, according to ISU Field Agronomist Mike Witt.
During the week of April 26, 2020, 24% of the corn and 5% of the soybeans had been planted. By May 5, 2020, 65 % of the corn was planted, along with 30% of the beans.
He said conditions were dry and warm, and the attitude was “Let’s get them planted.”
“People were going crazy planting this time last year,” Witt said.
This year is going to be more of a “typical spring,” Witt said and producers will begin planting in earnest between now and the beginning of May.
But with cold temperatures in the forecast producers are worried about frost and cold soil temperatures, which can lead to moisture inside the seed.
“It will either freeze inside (the seed) or it will just kill that seed because it’s too cold for that plant to grow,” he said.
Another worry is seedling diseases, which are more likely to occur when it’s cold and wet.
Soil temperatures need to be at least 50 degree to plant, and within the last few days they have been hovering between mid-40s and that 50 degree mark but there has been a “good amount” of shallow subsurface moisture-within 15 inches — which he said is good for planting.
“Farmers can go out, they can plant, they will probably be okay as far as having enough moisture in the soil for the seeds to grow, germinate,” he said.
However, he is concerned about moisture that is deeper underground.
“If we don’t get more rain, then we are going to run into issues come summer time when those roots are going to have to get down deep and get to water, but there isn’t any to get to.”
Wide spread frost is expected tonight and tomorrow morning, and temperatures are forecast to be in the high 50’s. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 50’s and lower 60’s through Sunday, and jump up to the mid 70’s on Monday. Conditions will range between mostly cloudy to partly sunny through Sunday, and mostly sunny on Monday.