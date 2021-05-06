Minnesota Man Arrested Following Chase

A Minnesota man was arrested following a chase with a semi on Interstate 80 early Wednesday morning.
Iowa State Trooper Shelby McCreedy said the chase started about 7:08 a.m. near the 75 mile marker after Jeremy Samstad, 38, of St. James, Minn. failed to stop when troopers tried to pull him over. Samstad continued driving westbound, at speeds approaching 90 miles per hour, before getting off of the interstate at exit 51. The chase continued north and west on gravel roads, and then back north on County Road M-47 in Shelby County.
McCreedy said stop sticks were used to slow down the semi, which eventually stopped near the entrance of Prairie Rose Park.
“Stop sticks were deployed several times during the pursuit,” McCreedy said. “They were deployed twice on Interstate 80, and were ineffective. Then they were deployed again in Shelby County. They deployed the steel spikes, and they disabled the two front tires. The vehicle was stopped just south of entrance Prairie Rose State Park on M-47.”
McCreedy said a negotiator from Shelby County convinced Samstad to exit the vehicle, which he did without incident. She said he was hauling plastic flower pots, and didn’t stop because he wanted to drop his load at Menards.
Samstad was arrested and charged with eluding, speeding, stop sign violations and driving while revoked. He also had outstanding warrants in Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. He was transported to the Adair County Jail.