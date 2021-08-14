AtlanticFest Schedule of Events

AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held today in downtown Atlantic. It is an annual festival that serves as a fund-raiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
“After having to cancel our annual celebration last year, we are so thankful to have so many generous sponsors and community members to help make this event possible this year,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.
“AtlanticFest is the largest fund-raiser of the year for the Chamber. Our sponsors help cover a lot of the costs of the event, allowing us to raise funds through registration fees, pop stand sales and the 50/50 raffle. We use the funds from AtlanticFest to continue to grow community events while also supporting business-based programs. We’re really pleased to bring it back this year and offer the community a day of fun activities while supporting local businesses, civic organizations and the Chamber,” Smith said.
Following is the schedule of events:
Road Road Registration in Atlantic City Park- 7 to 7:45 p.m.; Road Race begins at Sixth and Poplar Streets- 8 a.m.; Car Show Registration at Third and Chestnut Streets- 7:30 to 11 a.m.; Craft Show in Atlantic City Park- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Activity Booths open in Atlantic City Park-10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Kids Carnival Games provided by United Church of Christ, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Kids Bike Ride at Schildberg Recreation Area West Parking Lot, 10:30 a.m.; Flight Demonstrations bu Atlantic RC Club at Rock Island Depot, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; Live Entertainment at AM Cohron Main Stage, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — 11 to 11:45 a.m. — Villa Dance Company; 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. — TBD; 12:15 to 12:50 p.m. -Salute Gymnastics; 12:55 to 1:10 p.m-Camryn Church; 1:15 to -2:05 p.m. -Dance Atlantic; 2:10 to 3:10 p.m- Randy Burk; and 3:15 to 4 p.m. -Sarah Masker,; Atlantic BPW Bingo at Atlantic City Park Shelter, 1 to 4 p.m.; 50/50 Raffle Announcement, 3:45 p.m.; Car Show Awards on Chestnut Street in front of Atlantic Motor Supply (NAPA), 4 p.m.