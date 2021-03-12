ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved continuing its mask mandate until April 5 by a vote of 4-1 with Board Member Nick Hunt voting no.
The mandate went into effect in October, and board members had been reconsidering it monthly through January. It was extended through March to see what effect the vaccinations would have on the disease.
On Wednesday night, Board Member Kristy Pellett suggested keeping the mandate in place until April 5, and then going back to the policy in which masks were expected to be worn only when staff and students could not follow social distancing rules. She used the board as an example, saying during their meetings they are spaced out, and typically, members do not wear masks unless they have to be closer to someone than six feet.
However, she noted, when students who were part of a FFA presentation came into the room, they were wearing masks, and asked if they could take them off before speaking to the board. She said there could be room for some compromise.
“I think we need a little flexibility (when it comes to the mandate),” Pellett said.
Board Member Nick Hunt disagreed, voting against the motion. He wanted to keep the mandate in place even after April 5 believing it was working and helping keep students learning in person.
“I think the (mandate’s) working,” he said. “I want what’s best for learning for students, which is to stay in class (which will keep happening with the mandate).”
Board Member Josh McLaren said even if the mandate wasn’t in place, students and staff could still wear a mask, and he said since the policy has been in place for months, it’s likely students would still wear a mask if asked if, for example, they had to work in closer contact than 6 feet.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said the most recent guidance on wearing masks came from the High School Athletic Association for upcoming spring sports. They ask athletes to try and practice social distancing and encourage them to wear masks when not participating.