DES MOINES — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said Thursday that the state returned $95 million in COVID relief targeted for surveillance testing of Iowa students because the money wasn’t needed.
In the letter sent to the Center for Disease Control from the Department of Public Health, officials stated that Iowa had “ample funding and (Covid) testing capacity for Iowa school districts” and asked if the money could be used for other issues such as vaccine distribution.
Reynolds said during a town hall broadcast Thursday that President Biden “thinks the Covid just started” and the state doesn’t need that money to get kids back in the classroom since most Iowa students have “been in the classroom since August.”
“I think he thinks the COVID just started,” she said, “...I said, ‘We’ve been in the classroom since August. Here’s your $95 million back.”
The April 23 letter from Kelly Garcia, the interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, to an administrator for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that the decision to return the money was made with the state Department of Education and that while students have been in class since August the state “remains deeply committed to supporting efforts to control and prevent COVID-19 in our schools.”
“The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) remains deeply committed to supporting efforts to control and prevent COVID-19 in our schools. Currently the state has ample funding and testing capacity available to school districts in Iowa to do just that, and our students have been back in school successfully since August. Accordingly, at this time, the state will be declining the funding “Emerging Infections ELC Reopening Schools” in the amount of $95,029,161. This decision was made together with our colleagues at the Iowa Department of Education.
Respectfully, we ask that should the allowable use of this funding change, the state would have the opportunity to seek reconsideration of our acceptance of this funding.”
Adding, “Schools have worked collaboratively with state and local health departments to mitigate spread, respond to positive cases, and communicate with families about testing options that are available to them. To date, no Iowa schools have claimed expenses for testing supplies or services.”
A top Democrat in the state Senate said the move was akin to “drilling holes in a sinking boat.”
“Returning federal COVID relief money during a public health disaster is like drilling holes in a sinking boat,” Iowa Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville wrote on Twitter Friday. “Iowans are hurting and the Governor and Republican-controlled Legislature are making it worse by putting politics before public health.
Rob Sand, the democratic State Auditor, also weighed in.
“This makes no sense. Governor Reynolds’ partisan stunt just cost Iowans $95 million,” he said claiming the money could have been used to create jobs and would put students and teachers at risk.
“It’s time the Governor stopped playing politics with Iowans’ health and tax dollars. Remember, this money isn’t free. Iowans will continue to pay taxes, while other states benefit from them,” he added.
The DHS letter noted that the state had funds for testing through several programs including “the FEMA supported Test Iowa Clinics or by working collaboratively with IDPH and local public health departments.”