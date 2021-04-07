ANITA – Officials with the Alley Poyner Maccheitto Firm, who are working with CAM School officials on a district facility study, presented four ideas for facility projects for the district Monday night during the first meeting of the facility committee that ranged in cost from $19 to $29 million. The committee made no decision on the ideas.
Daric O’Neal, representative of the firm, said after conducting a walk through of the facilities in 2019, and getting input from school employees and community members at the beginning of 2020, officials came up with several ideas for the committee in an effort to get discussion started on what the community would like to see when it comes to projects.
District officials agreed in 2019 to conduct the study to prioritize projects for the district that had been suggested in the past.
The estimated costs for the ideas were calculated in early 2020, and will likely change, O’Neal said, due to an increase in the cost of materials.
The first idea was to renovate and update all buildings in the district, and possibly construct a new transportation facility. The estimated cost would be between $19 and $23 million. The second idea was to add a 50,000 square foot addition to the CAM High School, and relocate the Middle School and Elementary Schools there. A new transportation facility would be added to the district as well. That estimated cost would be $26 to $29 million.
A third idea would be to connect the high school to the Anita Health and Wellness building located just south of the high school. Connecting those two buildings would allow the district to have all the students in one location, and the former North Elementary Building would become the new Health and Wellness Center. O’Neal did not provide an estimated cost for that project.
The final idea would be to renovate the high school to include a junior high facility and move all the elementary students to the middle school in Massena. O’Neal did not provide an estimated cost for that project.
CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said school officials are trying to get ideas and will get more accurate costs when the ideas are firmed up.
“Those estimated costs probably aren’t going to be accurate right now until they know more details,” he said. “Until the conversation goes further down the road, it’s all high level conversations right now.”
Tentative plans are for the committee to meet again on April 19.