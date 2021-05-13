Area School Graduations Set For May 16

As the school year heads to a close, area school districts are preparing for graduation ceremonies, and several will take place this Sunday, May 16.
Twenty-five students will graduate at Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton during a ceremony at the high school gym at 2 p.m. They choose black carnations and white roses as their class flower, and black, white and maroon as their class colors. They chose a quote by Sheryl Sandberg as their class motto- which is “Fortune does favor the bold, and I promise that you will never know what you’re capable of unless you try.”
The CAM School District has 34 students who will be graduating with a ceremony in the high school gym at 3 p.m. The class chose a class song from Miley Cyrus, also known as Hannah Montana — “I’ll Always Remember You,” and a class motto from the Lord of the Rings- Fellowship of the Ring — “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us,” Class colors are navy blue and coral and the class flower is a white daisy.
Thirty students will graduate from Griswold with a ceremony in the high school gym, starting at 2 p.m. Their class motto came from Winston S. Churchill — “Success is not final; failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” They chose a white rose dipped in blue as their class flower, and chose blue and silver as their class colors.
Audubon has 36 students graduating in 2021, and their ceremony will be held in the gym, starting at 2 p.m. Red Anemone is their class flower, along with cardinal and black as their class colors. Bertha Calloway’s quote, “We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails,” is their class motto.
CAM and EEHK School Districts require the public to wear masks to attend the ceremonies, and Audubon School officials encourage people to wear masks and social distance. Griswold school officials don’t have any restrictions for the ceremony, but people are allowed to wear masks if they wish to do so.
Atlantic, AHSTW and Riverside will hold their graduation ceremonies on May 23.