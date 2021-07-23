CASS COUNTY – Former Cass County Assessor Brenda Nelson announced she has resigned from her job in Ames, and will be moving to Omaha, Neb. to get married in October, in a letter to the Iowa State Association of Assessors.
Nelson announced in mid-May she had accepted the job in Ames, and would be leaving the Cass County job on May 26.
She originally said she saw the Ames job online, and thought it would be a good opportunity and a challenge for her going into the final quarter of her career.
Cass County is in the process of hiring a new assessor, and Cass County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Baier said earlier this month a new candidate could be hired by the end of this month.