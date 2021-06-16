ATLANTIC – The first reading of an ordinance regarding how Atlantic City officials are elected passed 6 to 1 Wednesday night with Council member Grace Garrett voting no.
City officials have been considering changing to a “majority-runoff” style of election, replacing the city’s current winner-take-all format where the candidate who receives the most votes, regardless of the total percentage, wins. City officials say that the problem with that system is that, depending on the number of candidates, an official could be elected with less than 50% of the vote and end up with just a small portion of public support.
Under a majority run-off system, a candidate must receive at least 50% of the vote, which could require a runoff election in the event a large field dilutes the vote and no candidate receives the required majority. In that case, a runoff election would be held between the top two candidates.
During Wednesday night’s council meeting, Garrett said she had comments from constituents wondering why the change should be made and why it should be made now.
“Their first question was ‘why the change?’ and then the question became ‘why now?’” Garrett said. “It seems the winner takes all, which is our current method, has worked for Atlantic, as there have been no issues. And then as the old saying goes, ‘if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.’”
Garrett also said a runoff election, if needed, would cost the city $3,000, and the change was just generally confusing to the public.
Mayor Dave Jones said the change was important because the winning candidate would have to have over 50% of the votes to win.
“I’m a firm believer that you want your mayor and city council person to have a majority of the votes,” he said. “(The question to ask is) Do you want a (candidate) that gets 51% of the vote or a (candidate) that gets 26%?”
The ordinance still needs to be considered by the council for a second and third reading.