STUART – To turn, or not to turn. That is a question under consideration by the Stuart City Council.
During their regular session Monday night, the council reexamined potential options for repairing White Pole Road, also known as Front Street, through the city of Stuart. The repair work would begin at All Saints Drive and would run westward to Adair Street. Work would not include the intersection of Front Street and Division Street, which was paved as part of the downtown streetscape work in 2016. The council also considered an ordinance redefining truck routes through the city, which would restrict semis and straight trucks from being able to turn at the intersection of Front and Division Street.
However, during the city’s special meeting on July 26, Guthrie County Supervisor Mike Dickson told the council that the Iowa Department of Transportation had told the city in 2016 that they would be unable to restrict turning between the two streets as both are part of the state’s farm-to-market highway network. This network, which is mainly comprised of county roads such as County Road F-65, also known as White Pole Road in the county, and County Road P-28, which is Division Street in the city of Stuart and Wagon Road in Guthrie County.
City officials said during the meeting that city attorney Steve Brick had issued an opinion stating that the City of Stuart could pass an ordinance restricting trucks weighing more than 13 tons from turning at the intersection of Front and Division Street. However, Andy Anderson, attorney for the POET Ethanol Plant near Menlo, offered a different opinion.
Anderson provided the council with an email from the Iowa Department of Transportation to Stuart City Administrator Ashraf Ashour dated July 23, 2015, which stated, “The issue has been brought to our attention that the city of Stuart passed a resolution to restrict trucks over 13 tons to turn at or within the intersection of Front Street and Division Street. We believe the city does not have the right to do this, due to the fact that both these routes are Farm-to-Market Extensions within the city.” Anderson also produced a copy of Iowa Code section 306.5, which states, “The farm-to-market road system shall be a continuous interconnected system and provision shall be made for continuity by the designation of extensions within municipalities, state parks, state institutions, other state lands, and county parks and conservation areas.” (Emphasis added)
Anderson included a letter dated July 10, 2013, from Special Assistant Attorney General of Iowa David Gorham to Woodbury County Engineer Mark J. Nahra, and Marion County Engineer Roger Schletzbaum. The letter, which was not a formal Attorney General’s opinion, but rather informal advice to the Farm to Market Review Board and the Iowa County Engineers Association.
In the letter, Gorham states that municipalities larger than 500 residents, but smaller than 2,500 residents have co-current jurisdiction over farm-to-market roads. Because of this and because the farm-to-market road system is to be “a continuous interconnected system,” Anderson maintained the city of Stuart would be unable to restrict turning between Front and Division Street.
City councilmember Bryan Belden disagreed with Anderson and said he believed Brick’s opinion is correct. Anderson said attorneys disagreed all the time and that he would send his findings to Brick.
Anderson also said that POET opposed restricting the turning motion at the intersection.
He told the council that his company would be happy to participate in any negotiations between Guthrie and Adair County and the city to help with both the repair of Front Street as well as the redesignation of truck routes within the city.
City councilmember Kristina Renslow said she believed the issue was a two-part project.
She said she sees the issues as being the repair of the road and the turning restrictions.
“Maybe we can save our pocketbook and work with the county,” she said.
Renslow said her concern was that the city could be held liable if they were to restrict turning between Front and Division Street, and she wanted to avoid that if possible.
Stuart City Engineer Forrest Aldrich proposed to the council two repair options. The first option would be to complete an asphalt overlay of the existing road and to address the drainage issues near Landus Cooperative and Pell Gas on the east side of the city, and near R&D Services Unlimited, approximately one block west of Division Street. Aldrich estimates the repair and minor drainage issue repair will cost around $250,000 and is expected to have a life span of two to three years.
The other option would include milling the road, repairing the crown of the road, and addressing the drainage issues along with an asphalt overlay. This option is estimated to cost $1.535 million and have a life span of 15-20 years.
Belden expressed an interest in authorizing Aldrich to pursue the two to three year option. He said he felt it made the most sense and made the smallest impact on the taxpayer.
However, city councilmember Mick Askren disagreed. He stated that he felt the two to three year option was a “band-aid” and didn’t fix anything.
Belden made a motion to approve the $250,000 repair to the road and to table the issue of the truck routes. The motion passed 3-1, with councilmember Theresa Glass voting no. Askren did not vote, after being muted by Mayor Dick Cook. Askren, who attended the meeting by phone, got into a verbal confrontation with Belden.
Glass said she favored waiting due to the increase of COVID-19.
Belden also said he would be open to meeting with Guthrie County officials and see if there was a way the city and the county could work together to complete the project.