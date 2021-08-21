Pictured are new staff at Exira-EHK School District — (pictured in picture with five people from left to right) Nate McDonald, Secondary Principal; Mrs. Bireline, 9-12 English; Miss Griffin, 6-8 English; Miss Mosier, high school social studies; and Ms. Munoz, Spanish teacher; and (pictured in pictured with four people from left to right) Carrie Bauer, Elementary Principal; Mrs. Sprague, Title Reading and Elementary Math; Mr. Gaumer, fourth grade; and Mr. West, first grade.

