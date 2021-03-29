A record year of home sales, a mix of low interest rates and a seller’s market are reasons why Cass County Assessor Brenda Nelson believes assessed property values will rise across Iowa this year. That will have an effect on a property owner’s taxes as assessed property values are one piece used to calculate a property owner’s tax bill.
“The assessed value is one piece used to calculate a property owner’s tax bill,” Nelson said. “The values are based on sale prices, appraisals, home improvements, and the overall state of the market. Property taxes are not determined by a single individual who assesses your property and sends you a bill. It is a common misperception that the Assessor determines tax rates, calculates taxes, and/or collects taxes, but the Assessor solely focuses on property value. Taxing bodies such as schools, cities, townships, etc., adopt budgets that determine the tax rate needed to meet these overall budgets. Your taxes are in proportion to the value of your property compared to the total value of the taxing district where your property is located.”
Nelson said property owners should visit iowa.iowaassessors.com, and click on Real Estate Search for information on determining a property’s assessed value. It includes comparable sales, sale price information, building sizes and interior information. She suggests property owners find out the answers to two questions about their property — What is the actual market value of my property? And how does this value compare to similar properties in my area?
Nelson said if property owners disagree with their assessed value, they can go through an informal review with her until April 25. They also have the option of filing a formal appeal with the Board of Review, which needs to be done between April 1 and April 30.
Property owners can always call or visit the assessor’s office in the Cass County Courthouse if they have questions about their assessed property values. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or people can call 712-243-2005.