URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

1005 AM CDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...Extreme Fire Weather Conditions Through this Afternoon...

.The combination of warm temperatures, strong southerly wind, low

relative humidity, and relatively dry prairie grasses and other

vegetation will lead to extreme fire weather conditions over much

of Iowa today.

IAZ015-023>025-033>039-044>050-057>062-070>075-081>086-092>097-

292315-

/O.CON.KDMX.FW.W.0003.210329T1700Z-210330T0100Z/

Palo Alto-Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-

Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-

Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-

Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-

Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING

FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS...

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start today may spread rapidly and

become uncontrollable.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 28 percent.

* WIND...Strong south to southwest winds with sustained speeds

of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts over 50 mph possible.

* FUEL...Prairie grasses and any lingering crop debris will dry

out quickly in these conditions and may be able to burn

easily and lead to extremely fast fire growth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

