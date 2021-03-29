URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
1005 AM CDT Mon Mar 29 2021
...Extreme Fire Weather Conditions Through this Afternoon...
.The combination of warm temperatures, strong southerly wind, low
relative humidity, and relatively dry prairie grasses and other
vegetation will lead to extreme fire weather conditions over much
of Iowa today.
IAZ015-023>025-033>039-044>050-057>062-070>075-081>086-092>097-
292315-
/O.CON.KDMX.FW.W.0003.210329T1700Z-210330T0100Z/
Palo Alto-Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-
Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-
Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-
Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-
Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS...
* IMPACTS...Any fires that start today may spread rapidly and
become uncontrollable.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 28 percent.
* WIND...Strong south to southwest winds with sustained speeds
of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts over 50 mph possible.
* FUEL...Prairie grasses and any lingering crop debris will dry
out quickly in these conditions and may be able to burn
easily and lead to extremely fast fire growth.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.