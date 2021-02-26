The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for the proposed replacement of the Iowa 92 bridge over Sevenmile Creek, in Cass County. The project includes replacing the existing 150’ x 26’ I-beam bridge with a three span, 204’ x 40’ bridge. New bridge approaches will be constructed along with paved shoulders and new guardrails. Construction of the project is anticipated to begin in Spring of 2023.
Through traffic on Iowa 92 would be detoured during construction using Iowa 48, Cass County Road M-56, Cass County Road G-43, and U.S. 71. It is anticipated that the detour would be in place for approximately 130 days.
For general information regarding the proposed improvements please view the information online at www.iowadot.gov/pim or contact Scott Suhr, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 4 Office, 2210 E. Seventh Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022, phone 712-249-4015 or 800-289-4368, email: scott.suhr@iowadot.us. Those who do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials should contact Scott regarding this project.
Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the new Map Search feature. Comments and questions regarding this online meeting should be received by March 11. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: www.bit.ly/iowadot13696.