Students in the Atlantic School Building Trades Program were out on Wednesday working with Henningsen Construction, Inc. Employees on a garage extension at the home of Dave Erickson.
The program allows students to learn skills in construction, electricity, small engines, home and auto care, engineering and manufacturing to name a few
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said earlier this month that the program allows students to learn more about one part of the business world.
“Kids are getting exposed in the construction world, and we can’t be more excited about that,” Barber told KSOM Radio.
During a previous board meeting, he said, without the support from businesses and trade groups, the program would not be able happen.
“The support that the business community has given this program up to today and even more than the future just can’t be stated enough, because we wouldn’t be here without them,” he said.