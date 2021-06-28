DAVENPORT – A Riverside man, Jakari Eman Smith, Sr., age 29, was sentenced on Monday, June 21, 2021, by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 50 months in prison for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Smith was ordered to served three years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.
Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal made the announcement.
According to court documents, Smith was involved in a vehicle crash in North Liberty. Law enforcement officers approached Smith, noting his breath smelled strongly of alcohol. Smith, was uncooperative with law enforcement and a struggle ensued, during which Smith reached at his waistband area. Subsequently, law enforcement found a firearm directly below the area where Smith had grasped. On February 12, 2021, Smith pleaded guilty to the charge.
The North Liberty Police Department investigated the case and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa prosecuted the matter.