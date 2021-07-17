MASSENA – CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said Friday he hopes a plan for CAM facilities can be decided during the next community meeting, set for July 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the CAM Middle School in Massena.
Croghan said a meeting was held earlier this week with the finance focus group to discuss what types of financial options school district’s have to pay for projects.
While finances will be a part of the discussion, Croghan hopes a plan can be agreed upon to help district officials move forward on it.
“(The July 21 meeting) will be about finances, but also it will be our meeting to try and get a consensus to one option,” Croghan said. “I’d like to encourage everyone to attend.”
District officials have been holding a number of community meetings since last year discussing the district’s facilities following a facilities study in 2019. The school board decided to do the study to help determine what projects should be done and prioritize when they should be done.
That lead to staff from the architecture firm — Alley Poyner Maccheitto — to offer facility improvement ideas, ranging from updating all buildings in the district; adding an addition to the high school for junior high and elementary schools and adding a junior high to high school and moving all elementary students to the middle school in Massena.
Surveys were given during the meetings, and in May, survey takers said two ideas — updating all buildings in the district and adding a junior high to the high school and moving all elementary students to Massena — were the most popular.
Estimated costs for all ideas were made early in 2020, so they will likely change because of the pandemic, but members of the firm said updating all buildings in the district would cost between $19 million and $22 million. Adding a junior high to the high school and moving all the elementary students to the middle school was estimated to cost between $15 million and $18 million.