Sand Talks American Rescue Act

ATLANTIC – Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand said county officials should consider public input when it comes to spending funds for the American Rescue Act which replaces revenue lost by state and local governments.
Sand said his office gets a lot of questions about how the funds can be used.
“What we’ve been telling folks at the city level and county level is get people to submit ideas, get a commission where people can sit down and have conversations about what you’re going to do with it, try to do a little brainstorming,” he said. “Then go through all the items that you’ve got. Then make sure they qualify. Before you take the vote, write down all the ways this money you’re about to spend is going to make things better.”
He also suggested looking at projects that haven’t been completed, but still may qualify. For example, he spoke with officials in one county that will do a heating and air conditioning project in the courthouse, which is a project that qualifies, even though it has been a needed project prior to the pandemic.
“They’re going to put their county courthouse in the position where there’s going to be better air quality indoors,” he said.
Sand said whatever officials decide to do with the money, he suggests asking questions to help determine how funds can be spent to avoid someone from the federal government coming back and saying that money was spent incorrectly.
“The more questions they ask I think the better off they will be in the long run,” he said. “There’s so much money going out that I think a lot of any auditing is going to focus on very clear misuse
And so if you’re (using it in a way) that’s maybe on the line, but you had guidance from somebody saying ‘We think that’s going to be okay’ my guess is the feds when they’re done with this, they’re not going to be going after that.”
He said the “guidance” should be in written form, and not just verbally.