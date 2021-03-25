The Bakery on Broadway in Audubon held cookie decorating classes Friday and Saturday for adults and children. The classes were well attended an enjoyed by want-to-be decorating pros. Cookie Pro Chris from Chris’s Cookies and Confections and Kate Hargens from The Bakery focused on frosting/decorating techniques for the adult class and tie-dyed egg cookies for the two children’s classes.
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 91%
- Feels Like: 35°
- Heat Index: 40°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 35°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:14:13 AM
- Sunset: 07:37:55 PM
- Dew Point: 38°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy with rain ending for the afternoon. High 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tonight
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. High 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
Precip: 76% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
Precip: 43% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 6mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Trending
Articles
- Exira-EHK will have new principal for 2021/2022 School Year
- Area Police Reports
- A New View Of An Old Home
- PREP FOOTBALL: Brummer in line for Atlantic head football job
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report
- COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside women fall to Thomas More
- Area Police Reports
- Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit First Whitney Bank & Trust
- PREP TRACK: Atlantic competes at Central College
- Exira's Legion Park to Get Updates
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.