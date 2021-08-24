MARNE – People from around the world were bidding on motorcycles and more during a motorcycle auction held in Marne on Saturday.
Baxter Cycle in Marne holds an open house and rally each year, and added an auction several years ago, working with VanDerbrink Auctions. Some of those are local people, and others come from around the world.
Officials said this year they had buyers from France, New Zealand, Guatemala, Italy and Scotland.
“They went all over the world,” officials said.
There were 126 motorcycles for sale, including Harley Davidson, Indian, Triumph, Honda, BSA and Yamaha.
The day’s biggest winner was a 1951 Harley Davidson with a 1953 sidecar bringing in the most money, selling for $18,000. The dark green bike and matching sidecar had floorboards and handlebars mounted to a windshield, and included a Panhead engine. The motorcycle had been owned by the same person since 1959, who had been using it since last fall.
The event included breakfast and lunch food stands, provided by members of the Masons and Marne Fire Department, motorcycle demonstration rides, fireworks and bike show. The event draws approximately 2,000 customers from around the nation each year.