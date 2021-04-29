CASS COUNTY – More people have been seeking help for anxiety and depression and mental health officials say the COVID pandemic is to blame.
The Household Pulse Survey reported Americans with symptoms of anxiety in spring of 2019 was 8% and in spring of 2020, that number rose to 32%. Those showing symptoms of depression during that same time rose from 7% to 26%.
Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services and Southwest Iowa Mental Health Director Laurie Cooley said Wednesday that while she didn’t have specific numbers, she has seen a big increase locally in the number of people seeking help and she believes a lack of human contact due to the pandemic may be the cause.
“We have seen a surge,” she said.
“It’s because of the isolation, not being able to be around other family members and other support systems,” Cooley said.
A recent survey of Cass County residents reflected that increase with an increased concern of mental health issues ranking near the top.
The survey of over 470 people was conducted by Cass County Public Health and Healthy Cass County with respondents ranking a number of issues as either no opinion or not sure, low priority, medium priority or high priority. Mental health received the most for the high priority, followed by the need for child care and housing. Officials said the survey takes a broad view of health, considering not only only physical health and the absence of sickness but also mental, social, and spiritual wellbeing.
“No one was untouched by stress due to the pandemic,” Cass County Wellness Program Coordinator Brigham Hoegh said. “Whether it was fear, worry, loss of income, loss of connections, or the loss of loved ones – each of us had stressors that played a role in our health and wellbeing over the last year. And while many of us deal with these types of stress regularly, the pandemic aggravated them, leaving many of us feeling overwhelmed. One of the silver linings is now that we’ve been through this, there is a lot of momentum to talk about mental health and work together to find better solutions for our community.”
“This year has impacted a lot of people personally, professionally in a lot of different ways,” Cass County Director of Public Health Beth Olsen said. “People have had to learn to deal with the new normal, and maybe be more isolated than normal. I think it really has risen to the top as a priority for many people who maybe a year or two ago wouldn’t have prioritized it.”
The results of the survey will be used to develop a five year plan and how mental health will fit into that plan is “to be determined,” Olsen said, as goals and ways to reach those goals are just starting to be created.
Meanwhile, she said, it’s important to get rid of the stigma of talking about mental health and asking for help, and letting people know that there are local services available that can help.
One example, Cooley said has been the use of telehealth this past year as a way to see people who were unable to leave their homes.
Cooley said a $171,428 COVID Emergency Response Grant was used to purchase smartphones, ipads and phone cards to help those in need access the service. When people could start visiting in person, it was used for gas cards or to help pay for rides. She said they have used about half of the grant funds and have until September to use the rest.
Another resource is Senior Life Solutions offered through Cass County Health System. Olsen said the program is for older adults, “who particularly this last year have been isolated and probably are experiencing some loneliness and maybe a little anxiety getting back out and being out and about again.”
Cass County has an urgent need resource guide, which includes information for a number of agencies involved in crisis prevention, general assistance, aging, childcare, family support, health, finances, legal matters, employment matters, housing, food, teens, transportation and veterans. It can be found online at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/
Olsen and Hoegh said mental health has been a high priority in other counties around Iowa, and it’s nice to see Cass identify it as a need now.
Governor Kim Reynolds recently announced that Iowa will receive $11.5 million in part to help school districts in providing mental health support to Pre-K-12 grade students.
“While the true cost of this pandemic is yet unknown, we’re already aware of the devastating mental health effects on our young people,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Expanding mental health services in our schools is critical to their overall recovery. When we care for the whole child, we secure better outcomes for them and their families.”
Much more information on mental health services, or how to seek help,can be found by visiting zionrecovery.org or calling 712-243-2606.